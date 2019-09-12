RIPPY, Jim, 50, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Northern Virginia, passed away on September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Astrid Rippy; and his father, Jimmy Rippy Sr. He is survived by his two daughters, Allison and Emily Rippy; mother, Betty Rippy; stepmother, Kathy Rippy; and his many friends. He was a dedicated father who enjoyed traveling and attending music festivals with his family and friends. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation at https://www.askccf.org and Connor's Heroes Foundation at https://www.connorsheroes.org.View online memorial