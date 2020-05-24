RITCHIE, James "Nicholas," 48, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020. James was preceded in death by his grandmother, Anna Jaciuk. He is survived by his mother, Olga Ritchie and her friend, George L. Gaines; aunt, Maria Harper (Al); uncles, Pete Melnyk (Sandi), Johnny Michalec (Anita); sister, Stephanie Hlavin; nieces, Lilli and Audrey Hlavin; several devoted cousins; special friends, Jen Witt and Marshall Dowell; and his work family at BMI. James was a devoted son, grandson and friend. James loved music and followed his passion, at a young age, to Nashville, Tennessee. He was a multi-talented musician and songwriter. He loved all animals and was an avid lover of the outdoors and nature. Private services will be live streamed at blileys.com/obituaries on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Brown Dog Foundation at www.browndogfoundation.org.View online memorial
