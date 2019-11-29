RIVENBARK, Connie Mae Harris Broach, 92, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Connie "Nana" is survived by her devoted and loving daughter, Deborah Louise Rivenbark Thexton; two amazing, loving and adoring grandchildren who were the apple of her eye, Christine "Stine" (26) and William "Will" (20) Thexton; and her sweet, constant companion, Teddy, her Yorkshire Terrier; sister-in-law, Margaret Bradley Rivenbark; nieces and nephews, Douglas Allen Rivenbark (Jo); Brenda Rivenbark Conner (Sonny) and their sons, Butch and Chris and their families; James "Jimmy" Wesley Rivenbark Jr. (Jeanne) and their daughter, Hannah; Michael Edward Rivenbark and daughter, Haley; cousins, Shirley Powers Richardson and her children, Bonnie Richardson-Conway (Mike), Sharon Richardson Street (George), Brett Richardson and Greg Richardson; Judy Chaffman Mundy (Warren) and their daughters, Nicole McMillan Almeida (Charles) and Virginia "Jenna" Lee Mundy; "Speedy" Chaffman and his daughters, Summer Chaffman Tocci (Andrew) and Jessica Chaffman Vincent (John); Jennifer Steger Fortune (Michael) and their children, Andrew, Carolyn and Savannah; Joanna Steger Nuckols and her daughter, Hannah; Jamie Steger Mease (Bobby) and their daughter, Zoe. Waiting for Connie in Heaven are her caring and loving husband, Thomas "Tom" Wilbert Rivenbark Jr.; her devoted son-in-law, Andrew Spencer Thexton; her wonderful mother, Louise Harris Tholen; and father, Hans "Jack" Anton Tholen; her brother, Thurman "Buck" Harris; her brother-in-law, James "Bud" Wesley Rivenbark; her aunts, Mary Harris Easter (Phillip) and daughter, Lois; Elizabeth Harris Goode (Weidler) and daughters, Phyllis and Frances; Gracie Harris Powell (Arthur); and her lifelong friend, Yvonne Flournoy Trotman and husband, Curtis. Connie is also survived and was greatly-loved by Tammy Trotman Capps (Joey) and her daughters, Calli Willis (Kit) and their daughter, Lakynn and Jodi Capps; Jan Morgan (Mike) and their son, Jamie (Mina); and her lifelong friend, T. Nelson Saunders Jr. (Suzanne) and his family, Thomas "Tommy" N. Saunders III (Gale), Suzanne Denicourt (Clement) and Lisa Saunders; along with many, many friends throughout her long and wonderful life in Ashland and Richmond. Connie will be greatly missed by all. She never met a stranger that did not become a friend!! Her life spanned powderpuff derby racing to spending Saturday mornings with her friends and family at Waffle House. Connie's career began as a switchboard operator at the phone company to Federal Mogul, where she met Tom. Her career ended working for and with T. Nelson Saunders Jr. for over a half-century and up until the last year of her life!! Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Va., where services will also be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 1. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. A reception at Deb's home will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of her son-in-law, Andrew, who lost his battle with cancer just three months ago. She was also fighting for a cure!View online memorial