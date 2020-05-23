RIVERS, JAMES

RIVERS, James H., 69, departed this life quietly on May 18, 2020, at his home. His life was filled with love, joy and contentment. Preceded in death by his parents, James H. Kimbrough and Della M. Rivers; two brothers, Maurice and James Rivers. He is survived by three sisters, Beverly Jones (Linwood), Gloria Harris (Marshall) and Diane Rivers; two brothers, Thomas (Jackie) and Michael Rivers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His viewing will be held Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave.

