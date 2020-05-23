RIVERS, James H., 69, departed this life quietly on May 18, 2020, at his home. His life was filled with love, joy and contentment. Preceded in death by his parents, James H. Kimbrough and Della M. Rivers; two brothers, Maurice and James Rivers. He is survived by three sisters, Beverly Jones (Linwood), Gloria Harris (Marshall) and Diane Rivers; two brothers, Thomas (Jackie) and Michael Rivers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His viewing will be held Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m. at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave.View online memorial
Service information
May 24
Viewing
Sunday, May 24, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
