RIVERS, Joanne Minter, born November 5, 1938, to Baron Maxwell and Irene Sapp Minter, passed away on February 26, 2020. She attended Manchester High School and married Gary T. Rivers Jr., with whom she had four boys. Joanne was predeceased by her sons, Richard Carroll and Dennis Todd Rivers; brothers, Lawrence and Robert (Butch) Minter; a granddaughter, two nieces, a nephew and a great-nephew. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Judy) and Kenneth (Julie); sisters, Louise Buchanon (Christian) and Joyce Carroll; many nieces, nephews, cousins, grand and great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many loving friends. A special thank you to her neighbors and nephew, Jimmy, for their assistance with the care of her home and two little dogs. She was a warm, loving and kindhearted lady, and will be missed by many. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
