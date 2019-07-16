RIVES, Virginia. Virginia Rogers Rives passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019, at Greenfield Residences at Monument Avenue. Affectionately known as "Sister" or "Sis" to many friends and family, Virginia was born on March 5, 1930, in Wakefield, Virginia, to Bernice White Branch and Webster Vernon Rogers. Her husband and the love of her life, Sterling E. Rives Jr., died in 2000. She is survived by her three sons, Sterling, Andrew and Bailey, and their families. Virginia graduated from Wakefield High School in 1948 and soon fell in love with her future husband, who was not long returned from serving in the Philippines at the end of WWII. Although her parents were skeptical of this motorcycle riding, cigar smoking, somewhat older man from Dendron, they were soon married, and they remained steadfast partners in love and life until Sterling's death 50 years later. They moved to Petersburg in 1952, where she began her career as a Nurse's Aid in the Nursery at Petersburg Hospital. Virginia was uniquely skilled in caring for and comforting infants, as she demonstrated with her own children and grandchildren, as well as the many thousands of infants and new mothers whom she cared for over the decades. For many years, Virginia worked the night shift at the hospital so that she could care for her children, visit her parents and be with her husband during the day and evening. Without complaint or hesitation, Virginia and her husband made truly extraordinary sacrifices to provide their children with the best educational opportunities available. In this and so many other ways, they were exemplary role models for their sons. Virginia loved bowling and excelled at it with a powerful left-handed delivery. She played piano with natural talent and great spirit. At the age of 70, she acquired a jet ski, which she rode the same way she drove, with enthusiasm. She loved swimming, fishing, crabbing and watching the James River flow back and forth with the tides from the porch of her small cottage at Claremont. She instilled her love for these simple pleasures in her children, a gift which endures in all three. She may very well have been the greatest mother of all times. In her latter years, Virginia endured the pain and disabilities of her many ailments with stoicism and good spirits. Her only regret was that she could no longer do things for others. Her often irreverent sense of humor and charming personality remained with her until her last day on this earth. Her family is very grateful for the loving care she received at Greenfield Residences and from the hospice team with At Home Care. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home at 11414 General Mahone Hwy., Wakefield, Virginia. A reception for family and friends in the Fellowship Hall at Wakefield United Methodist Church will follow interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Wakefield UMC, P.O. Box 87, Wakefield, Va. 23888. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.View online memorial