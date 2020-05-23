RIVIERE, Carolyn S., age 90, of Richmond, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard D. Riviere. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Nesbitt B. Riviere Jr.; her daughter, Susan Jewell; daughter-in-law, Linda Belote; grandchildren, Zach and Lindsay Jewell, Christopher Riviere (Stefanie); and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Adelyn Riviere. Mrs. Riviere, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend will be greatly missed by her family and friends at Derbyshire Baptist Church. Interment will be private. Plans for a memorial service will be provided at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Derbyshire Baptist Church.View online memorial
