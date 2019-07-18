ROANE, ERNEST

ROANE, Dr. Ernest L., departed this life July 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William H. Roane Sr. and Irene Roane; two brothers, William H. Roane Jr. and Melvin Roane; and four sisters, Corine Robinson, Helen Napier, Shirley Roane and Doris Robinson. He leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, Andrew (Janice) and Ronald Roane (Shelia); a sister-in-law, Misetta Roane; his aunt, Vivian Fuller; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R St., on Saturday, at 10 a.m. Interment Mount Calvary cemetery.View online memorial