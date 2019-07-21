ROANE, Lawrence W. "Slide" Jr., 68, of Waianae, Hawaii, formerly of King William County, passed away at his home on July 7, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Slide was surrounded by his wife and children at the time of his passing. Per Slide's request, no funeral. He wanted his ashes spread on the beach near his home where he would often watch the sun set. Slide will be forever loved and missed by his sisters, Yvonne, Beverly, Wilnett and Stacey; stepmom, Katie; aunts, nieces, nephews, family and friends.View online memorial