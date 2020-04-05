ROBB, Linda Louise Brill, 71, a resident of Mechanicsville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Bon Secours Community Hospice House. Born on September 29, 1948 in Richmond, Va., Linda received a Bachelor of Library Science degree from Columbia Union College in 1970. She continued her education at Andrews University, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Printing Technology in 1985. Mrs. Robb was a teacher in the Virginia Education System for 33 years. She worked most recently for Northumberland County Public Schools where she successfully combined two independent libraries into one when the High/Middle Schools moved into a shared building and where she served as Head Librarian until her retirement. Linda loved Virginia history and everything Virginia-made. She was an eclectic collector of beautiful things and enjoyed finding discoveries at flea markets and estate sales. Her generosity with family and friends was renowned. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Michael Robb; father, George Ivan Brill Jr.; and mother, Louise Wacker Brill. She is survived by her brother, George I. Brill III (Debra); niece, Christa Brill Dingman (Ryan); nephew, G. Ivan Brill IV (Miranda); great-nieces, Reese and Avery Dingman; great-nephew, G. Ivan Brill V; aunt, Joyce Nuckols (Murrell); and beloved cousins and friends. Linda was a member of Meadowbridge Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she formerly served as church treasurer. A video memorial and opportunities to share condolences and tributes may be found at www.nelsenrichmond.com. Memorial donations may be sent to Hope Thrift, 11260 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238.View online memorial
