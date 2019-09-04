ROBBINS, Bettie Jean, 88, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Frank Robbins; and is survived by two children, Barney Robbins (Barbara) and Daryl Norton (Peter); four grandchildren, Rocky Robbins (Heather), Lori Bryant (Ike), Chris Verlander (Elizabeth) and Jeffery Verlander; five great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Groome; as well as a niece and two nephews. Bettie loved her church, Varina Baptist Church, where she was an active member. She enjoyed baking and loved her home on the Rappahannock river at Naylor's Beach. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 6, 2019. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Varina Baptist Church, 8090 Varina Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231, or the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial