ROBBINS, VICKIE

ROBBINS, Ms. Vickie, age 60, formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, departed this life February 17, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Ramona Carper (Craig); two granddaughters, Caroline and Claire Carper; two brothers, Alfred Herbert and Romero Robbins; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Sunday, 4 p.m. at VPM Studios, 23 Sesame Street, Richmond, Virginia 23235. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
