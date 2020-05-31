ROBERSON, Edith Jane Shoemaker "Edie," passed away May 28, 2020, in Mechanicsville, Va. She was the widow of W. Steve Roberson, and they shared 47 years of marriage together, residing in Midlothian, Va., for more than 40 of those years. Born October 16, 1944, Edie was the daughter of David Brady Shoemaker and Edith Smith Shoemaker of Winchester, Va. Edie graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester and completed her program of studies at Southern Seminary. She and Steve married in 1966 and shortly thereafter began their family. She enjoyed a rewarding professional career in education, eventually retiring from Chesterfield County Public Schools. Edie enjoyed visiting with her cherished grandchildren, Jack and Sydney, spending time with her children and family, socializing and talking with friends, playing Bridge and other strategy games, reading, road trips, sharing stories, tackling crossword puzzles and bringing laughter to those around her. She was quite a skilled piano player, though she never would suggest as much. Edie will be remembered for her keen wit, humility, gracious demeanor, lovely smile and compassion to others. She is survived by her children, Chris Roberson, Scott Roberson (Amy) and Beth Roberson Paul (Sheldon); grandchildren, Jack and Sydney Roberson; and a host of adoring extended family members and friends. The family would like to thank special friends, Nettie Watson and Gracie France for their remarkable kindness and care with Edie during the past several years. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va., with Woody Funeral Home/Huguenot Chapel managing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Edie would want admirers to donate to their community nonprofit or charitable organization of choice.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond protest turns violent Friday night with vehicles burned and shots fired into air
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
Sen. Tim Kaine and wife Anne Holton test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Virginia could peak at more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases a day this summer, UVA model projects
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park 6 prime lots adjacent to brick walkway to office, Patterson & …