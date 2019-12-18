ROBERSON, Sr. Deac. Thomas, departed this life December 14, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Evangeline Roberson; five daughters, Drs. Mary Winters (Pastor Virgil), Dr. Linda Jordan (Elder Dennis Sr.), Verda Faye Epps (Rickey Sr.), Gail Wright (Minister Richard) and Angeline Goode (Christopher Sr.); eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, 2301 Cedar St., on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial