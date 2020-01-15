ROBERTS, Calvin H., age 94, of Blackstone, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1925, in Warfield, Brunswick County, Virginia, and was the son of the late Talcott and Mary Lee (Davis) Roberts. Calvin was also preceded in death by his brothers, William Woodrow Roberts (USAAF), Edward Talcott Roberts, Ronald Carrington Roberts, Donald Davis Roberts; and sisters, Bessie Senter Kaiser and Mary Frances Hooper. He is survived by two sisters, Annie Cibula of Lancaster, Pa. and Etta Lee Parker (John) of Richmond, Va.; and his sister-in-law, Bertha Roberts, of Crewe, Va. Calvin (aka "Uncle Cal," "Unk" and "Unky") was greatly loved and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Calvin was awarded the Purple Heart during his service in World War II, from 1944 to 1946. He was a 1943 graduate of Blackstone High School, and graduated from the University of Virginia in 1950. He retired from the Department of the Army, as a Position Classification Specialist in 1985. Calvin was a lifelong member of the Blackstone Presbyterian Church, and sang in the choir until his passing. He was also a strong supporter and volunteer for the HELP (Helping Every Life Prosper) organization in Blackstone. A memorial service will be held at Blackstone Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, with interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blackstone Presbyterian Church, 301 Church Street, Blackstone, Va. 23824, and HELP, P.O. Box 245, Blackstone, Va. 23824. Arrangements are in the care of Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 S. Main St., Blackstone, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.View online memorial
