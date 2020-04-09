ROBERTS, Deanna Marie, 76, born October 19, 1943, broke the chains of disability that bound her on Earth, April 6, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19 while residing at Canterbury Rehabilitation Center. Dee, as she was known to those who loved her, did not allow the stroke she suffered at birth to stop her from developing quite the spunky and fun-loving personality. She spent much of her childhood in school in Chesterfield County, or on her grandparents' farm in Charlotte Courthouse, Va. or camping with her parents. Dee loved to color, work puzzles, wear beaded necklaces, rock baby dolls, tell you what time it was, drink Coke from the bottle, have her nails painted and pray. Dee was preceded in death by her father, Elvin James Roberts; her mother, Mary Clay Roberts; and her sister, Judy Roberts Hayes. She is survived by her brother, James Stuart Roberts (Louise). While Dee never married or had children, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Todd, Michael (Paula), Sarah (Mark), Catherine (Jake), Jimmy (Haley), Fletcher, Evan, Josie, Eden, Ava, Grey, Reese, Val, Page. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Concord Baptist Church, 3225 German Town Rd., Charlotte Courthouse, Va. 23923. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Concord Baptist Church.View online memorial
