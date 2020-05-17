ROBERTS, Doris H., of Raleigh, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away at home in Raleigh on May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Irving Roberts of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her sons, Raymond Roberts and Charlie Allsopp (Angela); stepdaughters, Ellen Roberts (Judith) and Susan Atlas (Valorie); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be determined later. The family requests any donations made in her memory be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, at a NAMI local chapter. For remembrance, see https://rememberingdoris.com.
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.