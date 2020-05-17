ROBERTS, DORIS

ROBERTS, Doris H., of Raleigh, formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away at home in Raleigh on May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Irving Roberts of Richmond, Va. She is survived by her sons, Raymond Roberts and Charlie Allsopp (Angela); stepdaughters, Ellen Roberts (Judith) and Susan Atlas (Valorie); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be determined later. The family requests any donations made in her memory be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, at a NAMI local chapter. For remembrance, see https://rememberingdoris.com.

