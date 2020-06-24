ROBERTS, Eva Lorene, 86, of Crewe, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1934, in Prospect, Va., the youngest child of the late Addison Oswell and Emma East Allen. She was the widow of Jesse Frederick Roberts Jr. of Crewe. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse F. Roberts III (Robbie and Lynne), William Jeffrey Roberts (Jeff and Mary Ann) and Michael Allen Roberts (Mickey and Anne); and her eight grandchildren, Michael A. Roberts Jr. (Mike and Kate), John Samuel Roberts (Sam and Haley), Jesse F. Roberts IV (Jesse and Taryn), Kathryn Mallory Roberts Green (Katie and Miles), William Jeffrey Roberts Jr. (Will and Ann Compton), Zachary Thomas Roberts (Zach and fiancee Lizzie), Margaret Anne Condon (Maggie and David) and John Frederick Roberts (Jack); and three great-granddaughters, Kara, Hallie and Madison Roberts. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers, A.D. Allen Jr., Earl Allen and Cliff Allen, all of Prospect; and her three sisters, Virginia Allen, Rose Allen Whitter and Wilma Allen Speight. Mrs. Roberts graduated from Longwood College with a B.A. in English and Spanish and a master's degree in education. She taught English for 35 years at Crewe High School starting in 1957 and later at Nottoway High School, retiring in 1994. She was a longtime member of Pryor Memorial Presbyterian Church in Crewe, where she served as a deacon and elder, choir director and pianist, Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher and moderator of the Presbyterian Women. She was an amateur genealogist and past Regent of the James Allen Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution which was named for her great-great-great-great-grandfather James Anderson Allen Sr. of Prince Edward County. She wrote a history of the Allen Family of Prince Edward County and helped establish a scholarship in memory of James Allen at Hampden-Sydney College, where he was an original incorporator. Mrs. Roberts was active in community affairs having served as President of both the Crewe Junior Woman's Club and the Woman's Club. She was a member of the Centennial Committee for Crewe in 1988 and helped write a history of the Town of Crewe for this occasion. She continued to serve on the Crewe Homecoming Committee for a number of years. In 2003, she moved to Prince George County to make her home with her son, Mickey, and his family. She later moved back to Crewe with the family in 2015. A private funeral service will be held. A public graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Crewe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pryor Memorial Presbyterian Church, 115 East Tennessee Avenue, Crewe, Va. 23930. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
