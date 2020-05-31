ROBERTS, Helen Gray Toney, 92, of Richmond, Va., was welcomed home by God with open arms on May 27, 2020, as she passed peacefully in her sleep. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Paul Edward Roberts; and her grandson, Paul Christopher Hurt. She was survived by her four children and their spouses, Paul Edward Roberts Jr., Sharon Gray Smith, Darren Timothy Roberts and his wife, Deana Clay Roberts, Toney Roberts Fitzgerald and her husband, Robert Thomas Fitzgerald Jr.; her grandchildren, Rebecca Hurt, Elizabeth Gray Smith Farmer and her husband, Clifford Franklin Farmer, Samuel Tyler Smith, Ramsey Kyle Roberts and his wife, Amanda Lynn Roberts, Nicolas Timothy Roberts, Britney Gray Fitzgerald Nugent and her husband, Christopher Ryan Nugent, Kathryn Ann Fitzgerald Feliciano and her husband, Hector Javier Feliciano and Grace Owen Fitzgerald; her great-grandchildren, Christopher Layne Hurt, Matthew Ryan Hurt, Sage Gray Farmer, Adler Claxton Farmer and Micah Javier Feliciano, who is on the way. She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Chester Baptist Church. She worked with her husband at their business, Circle View Pharmacy. Later in life, she was the sole caregiver of her husband as he suffered with Parkinson's disease. She enjoyed volunteering at church, playing bridge, hosting parties, dancing and gardening. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. We want to thank everyone who cared for her from Angels For Hire and The Tapp Family Home. We loved our mom and will miss her deeply!View online memorial
