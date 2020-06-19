ROBERTS, Mary Tait, 92, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. She was born February 14, 1928, in Brunswick, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, C. Downing Tait Sr. and Mary L. Tait; and her siblings, Dr. C. Downing Tait Jr., Martha Terzian, James Tait and Jack Tait. Mary is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Aaron Anderson Roberts Jr. and their children, Downy Roberts-Gabay (Barry) of Richmond, Suzy Leger (Mike) of Powhatan, Jim Roberts (Kathleen) of Concord, N.C., Cami Graham (David) of Richmond and Paul Roberts (Amy) of Powhatan. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Tait of Waynesboro; as well as 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1945 and attended RPI (now VCU). While raising her five children, she worked at the Bank of Virginia, rising to the position of Trust Officer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 2 p.m. at Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, Route 60, Powhatan. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Powhatan Food Pantry, 2500 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
