ROBERTS, Nancy, 74, died April 20, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Kelly Brent Schaaf (Bruce) and Kimberly Jo Janeka (David); three grandchildren, Katelyn and Madison Schaaf and Jacob Janeka. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Hughes; and her parents, Wilbur and Lucy Hughes of Richmond. She graduated in the first class of Henrico High School in 1965. She was a graduate of Pan American Business School. She retired from Capital One after 47 years of service. A memorial service will be held June 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Skipwith Baptist Church, 1900 Skipwith Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Skipwith Baptist Church.

