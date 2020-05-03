ROBERTSON, Dolores Ann Thomas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Westport in Richmond, Virginia, after battling declining health. She was born in Washington, D.C. on May 27, 1958, to John R. Thomas (deceased) and Ottilie S. Thomas. Dolores was raised in Blackstone, Virginia and attended Nottoway Sr. High School. Upon graduation from business school, she was a legal secretary in Richmond and North Carolina. Later she pursued a career in banking, and after her children were born, she became an assistant and substitute teacher at their school, Kenston Forest. She is survived by her twin daughters, Sara Robertson and Anna Robertson; her mother, Otti Thomas; and sister, Rose Brinson. Dolores was always ready to have fun, share a joke and laughs with family and friends. She enjoyed travel, college sports, especially her UNC Tarheels. But the pride and the joy of her life were her daughters who she loved more than anything else. She enjoyed nothing more than being with them and participating in their various activities. Of her accomplishments, they were her best. She left us too soon, and will be missed by her family and wide circle of friends. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staffs at VCU Medical Center and Westport for their extraordinary care and compassion to Dolores and the family during the last several months. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial
