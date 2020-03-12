ROBERTSON, ELIZABETH "LILY"

ROBERTSON, Elizabeth Grace "Lily," passed away on March 5, 2020, just before her 10th birthday. During her life, Lily touched and inspired thousands. Her smile and spirit warmed hearts and souls more deeply than any words ever could. Born in Christiansburg, Virginia, to Brett and Heidi Robertson, Lily struggled all her life against the rare genetic disorder, Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, MLD. Despite the limiting and eventual terminal effects of MLD, she led a full and amazing life due in no small part to the wonderful support of many devoted nurses, care organizations, friends and family. Lily loved going to school to see friends, doing art projects, swimming, being held and snuggled, music of all kinds (particularly church music on Sunday), travel, going to concerts, butterflies, the color purple, petting and cuddling her two cats, going to the roller rink, meeting Elmo, the Disney princesses and especially Ariel. Most of all, Lily simply loved seeing and being with people. In the fall of 2014, Lily inspired many generous donors to establish Lily's playground, the first indoor children's playground in the New River Valley region of Virginia. It remains a favorite attraction for children and families of the area. Lily is survived by her parents, Brett and Heidi Robertson; her siblings, Kate and Walter; her grandparents, Charles and Michael Robertson, and Tom and Delores Bennett; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Lily's life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at City Church, 1501 W 54th St., Minneapolis, Minn. 55419. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. the prior evening, Friday, March 13, also at City Church. Donations in Lily's memory may be made to City Church, 1501 W. 54th St., Minneapolis, Minn. 55419, The MLD Foundation, http://www.mldfoundation.org/ or Crescent Cove, https://crescentcove.networkforgood.com/. www.GILLBROTHERS.com, MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., 612-861-6088.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ELIZABETH ROBERTSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.