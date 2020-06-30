ROBERTSON, Gary Austin, 70, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born July 19, 1949, he was the son of the late Edward Clinton Sr. and Mary Margaret Robertson. He was a member of Poole Christian Church. Gary, also known as "No Not Earl," was a Bluegrass aficionado, who played the banjo in a group called Church Road Gospel Singers, and was an organizer and leader of the Virginia Bluegrass Family. He is survived by his siblings, Edward C. "Clint" Robertson Jr. and wife, Sharon, James Lee Robertson and wife, Sarah, Dorrie Robertson Johnson and husband, William, Mary Kay Robertson and life partner, Archie; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and many friends. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
