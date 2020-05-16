ROBERTSON, Giles Mebane III, passed away May 13, 2020. Mebane was born on June 27, 1967, in Lynchburg, Virginia, and grew up in Richmond. He attended The Collegiate School, St. Christopher's and Camp Maxwelton, and always considered himself a Virginian, even after he moved away. He graduated from William & Mary in 1993 with a degree in classics, affirming his love of language, literature, philosophy and art. After a stint managing an antiquarian bookstore in New Orleans, Mebane moved to Brooklyn, where he lived the rest of his life. Mebane's calling in life was making music and writing. He earned a master's degree from Long Island University, and was proud to have completed his Fordham doctoral dissertation, "The Utraquists: Locating Religion in Confessional Poetry," in 2013. His books of poetry include Watertown Arsenal, Signal from Draco, Blue Light Room and An American Unconscious. He recorded eleven CDs of folk and rock music and played intimate venues in New York. Mebane was most content when spending time with his son, Nicholas, whether teaching him how to fish or reading Nick's own writing. Mebane always expected, and hoped, that Nick's sharp intellect and creative endeavors would exceed his own. When Mebane became ill in December, his greatest wish was to get better in order to spend time with Nick. Mebane is survived by his son, Nicholas; and daughter, Layne Taylor Montgomery; father and stepmother, Giles M. Robertson Jr. and Ruby Jane Robertson; mother, Martha Nolde Robertson; sister, Catharine Robertson and her husband, Ron Spencer; and his wife, Linda Holmes. Mebane cultivated many lifelong friendships and is also survived by a host of loving friends, including those who helped him and lifted his spirits in his last months of life. Mebane attended his local Quaker meeting house. Donations in his memory may be made to Brooklyn Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, P.O. Box 026123, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11202. Online memorial service June 6, at 11 a.m. Please email catharinerobertson@gmail.com.View online memorial
