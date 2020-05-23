ROBERTSON, JAQUELIN "JAQUE"

ROBERTSON, Jaquelin Taylor "Jaque," died May 9, 2020, at his home in East Hampton, New York. Born in Richmond, Va., on March 20, 1933, he was the son of Mary Dade Taylor Robertson and The Honorable Walter Spencer Robertson of this city. He was named after his grandfather, Jaquelin P. Taylor, the founder of Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, now Universal Corporation. Mr. Robertson is survived by his wife, Anya Sonn Robertson; his sister, Catherine Robertson Claiborne "Kitty"; his first cousin, Dr. Joseph Gardiner Fiveash; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Walter Spencer Robertson Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Dr. Herbert Augustine Claiborne Jr. Mr. Robertson attended St. Christopher's School and graduated from St. Mark's School in Massachusetts. He earned his undergraduate degree from Yale College, graduating cum laude in 1954. A Rhodes Scholar, he studied for two years at Magdalen College, Oxford University and subsequently enrolled in the Yale School of Architecture, receiving a master's degree in 1961. Mr. Robertson's long career included a wide spectrum of diverse commissions. His interest in urban planning remained a lifelong focus, starting with his appointment by New York's mayor, John Lindsay, as a very young first Director of Midtown Planning and Development. A Jeffersonian classicist at heart, Robertson worked from the premise that time-tested ideas applied to modern design can benefit contemporary needs. From upscale residences to comprehensive master plans, his work was informed by a strong sense of tradition. Following a stint with the New York City Planning Commission and with a growing portfolio of accomplishments, Mr. Robertson accepted an invitation from the Shah of Iran in 1975 to plan and design a new capital city within Tehran. This project sought to combine the old city with the new to integrate traditional Persian design with more modern architecture. Almost four years into this vast and complex project, he was forced to abandon it when the Shah was over-thrown in the Iranian Revolution of 1979. This was a great professional disappointment, and one he never forgot. In 1980, Mr. Robertson was appointed the Dean of the University of Virginia's School of Architecture, which expanded his leadership and influence in both architecture and urban design. At the University, he broadened and deepened the curriculum and gave the school firm foundations in the tradition of the classical without losing touch with the modern. He helped to redirect the University's building program, reviving the Jeffersonian tradition. In addition, he wrote a book about well-known architect William Lawrence Bottomley, and hosted a two-day-long conference of leading architects at the university, the proceedings of which were published as "The Charlottesville Tapes," 'one of the key books of the Postmodern era,' according to noted architect and urban planner Robert A.M. Stern. In 1998, he was awarded the school's Thomas Jefferson Medal in Architecture, and an endowed Professorship Chair is established at the University in his honor. Mr. Robertson returned to New York in 1988, joining with former Yale classmate Alex Cooper to establish Cooper Robertson & Partners, a firm known for its collaborative environment. Over the years, coveted commissions earned Cooper Robertson notable, award-winning recognition. These projects included the Disney Company's Celebration in Orlando, the Visitor Center of the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, the Master Plan for the Community of Val d'Europe on the outskirts of Paris, the Sony Pictures Imageworks Headquarters in Culver City and the revitalization project of downtown Charleston, South Carolina. As well, a variety of the firm's private residence and club projects frequently graced the pages of periodicals dedicated to architecture and design. Mr. Robertson will be remembered for his warmth, his joyful curiosity about people and the world, his quick wit and the amazing breadth of his knowledge and intellect. Although he spent his adult life in New York, he never forgot that he was a native son of Virginia.View online memorial
