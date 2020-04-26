ROBERTSON, RANDOLPH "RANDY"

ROBERTSON, Randolph "Randy" Clay, passed away peacefully in his sleep early this week at the age of 60. He was born February 15, 1960 in Richmond, Virginia to Field Ira Robertson Jr. and Louise Lewis Robertson. He is survived by his only brother, Lewis Field Robertson; his nephew, Travis Field Robertson; a host of cousins and many close and incredible friends. Randy went to Midlothian High School and earned the Boy Scout's Eagle Award. He attended the University of Virginia where he was an enthusiastic member of the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He continued his postgraduate studies at Washington & Lee where he received his law degree, after which he practiced law in Richmond until his passing. Randy was an animal lover, an outdoor enthusiast and he loved his sports. In younger years he was a true athlete and lived for golf, tennis and racquetball. He had a fiery spirit, was a good and loyal friend and never missed an opportunity to grill or entertain. He loved to chat, and had a great story for any situation. Due to current circumstances, a private graveside ceremony will be held at Hollywood Cemetery. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.

