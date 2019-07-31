ROBESON, Frances Ethel Schow, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Fran was born in Washington, D.C., on December 13, 1939. She grew up in Bethesda, Md., and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1957. After high school, she attended Sullins College in Bristol, Va. (now closed) and Montgomery College in Takoma Park, Md. In May of 1963, she met Jim Robeson and they were married in December of that same year. After their first child was born, she became a stay-at-home mom. She was happiest just being a housewife and a mom. Jim and Fran lived in Laurel and Fulton, Md., Richmond and Winchester, Va. Next, they moved to Birmingham, Ala., and then back to Richmond, where she lived for the rest of her life. Fran was extroverted and funny. She made friends easily and really liked people. She loved to sew, cross stitch and was a gifted interior decorator. Involved in Republican politics since 1954, she was a clerk for Retired Congressman Kenneth Robinson in Winchester. She was involved in many projects over the years at churches, communities, scouts, women's clubs and most proudly, she was Regent of the Commonwealth Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, 2007 through 2009. American history was her passion and she couldn't get enough. She even became an antiques dealer to learn yet more about history. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim Robeson; and daughters, Susan Maria Richardson and Pamela Frances Vaughan; and granddaughters, Mariah Lynne Miller, Rachel Maria Richardson and Ashley Frances Richardson. The family will greet friends at the Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va., on Wednesday, July 31, 6 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will be at Saint Jude's Reformed Episcopal Anglican Church, 8102 Ridge Rd., Richmond, Va., on Thursday, August 1, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the church. A burial service will follow the reception at 2 p.m. in Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va.View online memorial