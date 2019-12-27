ROBICHAUD, Grace Murphy, 89, of Richmond, a retired office manager passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home in Our Lady of Hope Health Center in Richmond. Grace was born May 30, 1930, in Cambridge, Mass. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Gilbert Gerard Robichaud. Grace is survived by her brother, William J. Murphy; her children, Gilbert Robichaud of New York City, Jeanne Robichaud of Neptune, N.J., Rose Bisson (Maurice) of Hampton, Conn. and Ann Tidwell of Glen Allen, Va.; her grandchildren, Richard Piasecki (Jennifer) of Neptune, N.J., David Piasecki of Neptune, N.J. and Paul Eaton of Richmond; and many nephews and nieces. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Walter E. Murphy and Margaret Reagan Murphy; a grandson, John Eaton; and a son-in-law, Edward Tidwell. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at the church with a reception to follow. Interment will be at a later date in Hollywood Cemetery. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
