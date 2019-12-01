ROBINS, Audrey Phaup, 89, of Lanexa, the widow of John M. Robins, passed away on November 28, 2019. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by a son, David Robins; a daughter, Donna Duong; a sister, Shirley Gregory; a brother, Holman Phaup Jr.; also seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Audrey, a sweet, kind and loving lady, never had an ill word for anyone; her presence filled everyone around her with such joy. Friends may call at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 20408 King William Rd., King William, Va., on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. and where services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Burial will follow at Colosse Baptist Church.View online memorial