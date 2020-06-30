ROBINSON, CORA

ROBINSON, Cora L., age 98, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence in Deltaville, Va. She was born in Locust Hill, Va., to the late George Elmore and Lena Pleasants West on August 17, 1921. She was married to Louis H. Robinson, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George "Pete" West; and great-granddaughter, Yemaya I. Johnson. She is survived by her loving children, Louis Jenson Robinson of Richmond, Va., Edmonia R. Scott of Deltaville, Va. and George Allen Robinson of Topping, Va.; two daughters-in-law, Hattie and Frauline Robinson; one granddaughter, Sharon Johnson (Lorenzo) of Richmond, Va.; five grandsons, Jenson and Christopher Robinson of Richmond, Va, Donovan Scott of Louisiana, Derek and Rodney Scott of Newport News, Va.; nine great-grandchildren, Amaya and Jaden Johnson of Richmond, Va., Bianca, RaShawn, Elijah, Josiah and Kaelan Scott, Christian Williams and Isaiah Foster; and two nephews, George and Ramon West, both of Plainfield, N.J. The viewing will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The homegoing graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church Amburg in Deltaville, Va. 23043. Professional services entrusted to the J.K. Redmond Funeral Home, Shacklefords, Va.

