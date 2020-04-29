ROBINSON-ELLISON, Barbara, born in Halifax, North Carolina on November 13, 1962. Barbara went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020. Barbara was a resident of Richmond, Va. and also North Carolina. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Morris Ellison Sr.; her lovely parents, Bobby and Patricia Robinson; her dearest sons, Nathaniel Robinson (Chelsea), Asia Ellison, Brandon Ellison, Cory Ellison, Morris Ellison Jr.; grandsons, Khalil Robinson and Royal Brown; sisters, Regina Gary (Charles), Juliette Hewlett (Keith), Julie Ashford (Steve); and a precious baby sister, Patrice Robinson; nephews and nieces, Antonio Robinson, Timothy Nickens, Keith Robinson, Derek Robinson, Shawn Thomas (Jasmine), Taylor Ashford, Ethan Ashford; and a very special niece who was there anytime, "Ms. Robinson" (Sierra); and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, where a walk through viewing will be held Wednesday, April 29 and Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be Friday, May 1, 2020, Mimms Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 804; deaths in Richmond area up to 137
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…