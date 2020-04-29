ROBINSON-ELLISON, BARBARA

ROBINSON-ELLISON, Barbara, born in Halifax, North Carolina on November 13, 1962. Barbara went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020. Barbara was a resident of Richmond, Va. and also North Carolina. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Morris Ellison Sr.; her lovely parents, Bobby and Patricia Robinson; her dearest sons, Nathaniel Robinson (Chelsea), Asia Ellison, Brandon Ellison, Cory Ellison, Morris Ellison Jr.; grandsons, Khalil Robinson and Royal Brown; sisters, Regina Gary (Charles), Juliette Hewlett (Keith), Julie Ashford (Steve); and a precious baby sister, Patrice Robinson; nephews and nieces, Antonio Robinson, Timothy Nickens, Keith Robinson, Derek Robinson, Shawn Thomas (Jasmine), Taylor Ashford, Ethan Ashford; and a very special niece who was there anytime, "Ms. Robinson" (Sierra); and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, where a walk through viewing will be held Wednesday, April 29 and Thursday, April 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be Friday, May 1, 2020, Mimms Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BARBARA ROBINSON-ELLISON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.