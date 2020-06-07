ROBINSON, Essie Deloris, age 78, departed this life April 18, 2020. She was a resident of Bronx, New York. She was born in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Graves and Charlotte Twyman Graves Day; and daughter, Brenda Hill. She leaves to cherish her children, son, Vaden Robinson Jr. (Bernadine); daughters, Regina, Maxine, Sandra Robinson; sister, Rosa Grace; brothers, Robert Day (Henrietta), Abraham Day Jr.; uncle, Winkfield Twyman (Helen); eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral private.View online memorial
