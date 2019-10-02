ROBINSON, Gail Regina Delores Brooks, of Richmond, was called home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded with love and comfort by her loved ones and friends. Gail was born September 16, 1954. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Randolph Robinson Jr.; parents, Lawrence and Evelyn Brooks; and two brothers, Edward and Arthur Brooks. Surviving are her one and only beloved son, Frederick Randolph Robinson III; granddaughter whom she adored, Blessing Regina Peebles Robinson (mother, Danielle Douglas); four loving brothers, Alphonso (Carol), Lawrence (Margie), Langston (Allison) and Harold Brooks; loving sister, Annie Brooks; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Kenneth Dennis officiating. Rev. Carol Brooks, eulogist. Interment Maury Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial