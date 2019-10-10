ROBINSON, GLADYS

ROBINSON, Mrs. Gladys, age 66, of Richmond, departed this life October 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Robinson. She was a member of Henrico Chapter #78, Order of the Eastern Star (PHA). She is survived by two daughters, Johnetta and Jada Robinson; three sons, Lemma, Oliver Jr. and Phillipe (Tawana) Robinson; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Emma Jones, Rita Anderson (Calvin) and Sheila Frazier; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Daisy McDowell and Betty Butler; three brothers-in-law, Ernest Simpson, L. J. Robinson and Richard McKinnon (Gloria); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Thursday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, 12:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1200 N. 28th Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Sylvester Smith, pastor, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:15 p.m. Friday.View online memorial