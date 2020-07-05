ROBINSON, Joyce Ann, 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away June 30, 2020. Born in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Mary Jordan. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mallory D. "Dusty" Robinson; two daughters, Sherrie L. Belviso and her husband, Lawrence M. Belviso and Melissa R. Dawson and her husband, Jennings D. Dawson III; two grandchildren, Vincent M. Belviso and his wife, Cathryn J. Belviso and Victoria L. Belviso; three stepgrandchildren, Lewis J. Dawson, Tucker C. Dawson and Taylor E. Dawson; three brothers, Douglas W. Jordan Jr., Irvin W. Jordan and his wife, Helen N. Jordan and Melvin L. Jordan and his wife, Pamela J. Jordan; and one nephew, Steven C. Jordan. Joyce had been a member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church for 58 years. She loved and cared deeply for her family and Christ her Lord, and she will be dearly missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
