ROBINSON, LAVERNE

ROBINSON, Miss Laverne Monay, 57, of Fredericksburg, Va., formerly of Cartersville, Va., departed this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Richmond, Va. She is survived by her mother, Fannie H. Robinson; a brother, James E. Robinson Jr.; two sisters, Angela Booker (Larry) and Valerie Ayers (James); a second mother, Vernell Garris; other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, where public viewing will be held Friday from 12 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Rising Zion Baptist Church, Cumberland, Va. Rev. Clifford Temple Jr. officiating. Rev. Charles Wormley, eulogist. Interment in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, Cartersville, Va. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial