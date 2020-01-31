ROBINSON, Louise L., 100, of West Point, Va., passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of West Point and retired from the Chesapeake Corporation. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Roberta Longest; daughter, Ellen Dale; sisters, Naomi Lennon, Juliette L. Rowe and Edith "Polly" Powers; and brothers, Hugh Thornton and Joseph Longest. She is survived by her daughter, Carole Coffman (R.N.); two grandsons, Ron (Kelly) and Marcus (Katey); three great-grandchildren, Madi, Harper and Bo. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at Vincent Funeral Home, West Point, Va. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Point Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box X, West Point, Va. 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
ROBINSON, LOUISE
To send flowers to the family of Louise Robinson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Vincent Funeral Home, West Point Chapel
417 11th St
West Point, VA 23181
417 11th St
West Point, VA 23181
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Vincent Funeral Home, West Point Chapel
417 11th St
West Point, VA 23181
417 11th St
West Point, VA 23181
Guaranteed delivery before Louise's Service begins.