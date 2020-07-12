ROBINSON, MALLORY "DUSTY"

ROBINSON, Mallory Dean "Dusty," 87, of Mechanicsville, passed away July 9, 2020, just nine days after the passing of his wife of 64 years, Joyce Ann Robinson. Born in Garysburg, N.C., he was a son of the late George Ira Robinson and Lillian Smith Stultz; brother of the late Helen Robinson Perry; and half-brother of the late Roy Hargrove and Carlton Hargrove. He is survived by two daughters, Sherrie L. Belviso and her husband, Lawrence M. Belviso and Melissa R. Dawson and her husband, Jennings D. Dawson III; two grandchildren, Vincent M. Belviso and his wife, Cathryn J. Belviso and Victoria L. Belviso; and three stepgrandchildren, Lewis J. Dawson, Tucker C. Dawson and Taylor E. Dawson. Dusty was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, having been stationed in the Panama Canal Zone. He owned his own business, M. D. Robinson Decorating, for over 50 years. One of the jobs that he was the most proud of was when he was asked to hang wallpaper in the Governor's Mansion. He was a member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church for 58 years, where he had served on numerous committees and was honored to have served as a Deacon for many years. He loved and cared deeply for his family and Christ his Lord, and he will be dearly missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
