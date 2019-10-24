ROBINSON, MARY "SIS"

ROBINSON, Mary Edna Wright "Sis," 92, of Denver, Colo., formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life on October 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene A. "Robbie" Robinson. She is survived by her children, Frederick "Freddie" Robinson and Gwendolyn Robinson; three grandchildren, Nicole Valencia, Carlos Valencia and Macy Robinson; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., with viewing one hour prior to service. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., son of former NewMarket chief, among three killed in Kansas truck crash
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Megyn Kelly goes home to Fox News — and trashes NBC News over Matt Lauer
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881