ROBINSON, MARY "SIS"

ROBINSON, Mary Edna Wright "Sis," 92, of Denver, Colo., formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life on October 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene A. "Robbie" Robinson. She is survived by her children, Frederick "Freddie" Robinson and Gwendolyn Robinson; three grandchildren, Nicole Valencia, Carlos Valencia and Macy Robinson; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., with viewing one hour prior to service. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

