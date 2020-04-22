ROBINSON, PURCELL JR.

ROBINSON, Purcell Lindsey Jr., 68, of Hampton, formerly of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, April 16, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Sheree and Michael Robinson; siblings, Myra Smith (Eric), Bonnye Gordon (Tony) and John Robinson (Margaret); one grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the March Funeral Home website. Interment private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PURCELL ROBINSON, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.