ROBINSON, PURCELL JR.

ROBINSON, Purcell Lindsey Jr., 68, of Hampton, formerly of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, April 16, 2020. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Sheree and Michael Robinson; siblings, Myra Smith (Eric), Bonnye Gordon (Tony) and John Robinson (Margaret); one grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the March Funeral Home website. Interment private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Facing possibility of $50 million in lost revenue, VCU freezes pay raises for all employees
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…