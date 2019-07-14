ROBINSON, Raleigh Jr., 83, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Raleigh Woodson Robinson Sr.; mother, Grace Merrill Kersey-Robinson; and son, Rodney Robinson. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Robinson; sons, Russ and Roy Robinson; granddaughter, Alexis Grace Robinson; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Paul) Reed, Judy Hairfield and Patricia Walz; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thank you to Kindred Hospice for loving care provided to Mr. Robinson and the family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 16, 10 to 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A graveside service will follow in Maury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pine Street Baptist Church, 400 S. Pine St., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial