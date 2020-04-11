ROBINSON, Rebecca Jean, 71, of Henrico, died April 7, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Willie J. Robinson; two daughters, Brenda J. Adams and Tameka D. Robinson; granddaughter, Quinnchel Tucker (Larry); great-grandchild, Ziyah Tucker; three sisters, Hattie Marie Adams, Joyce Lundy and Alma Irby; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scottt's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Private graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, at Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
