ROBINSON, Rowlin Truehart Sr., 91, formerly of Goochland, departed this life quietly March 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Reid Robinson; son, Rowlin Jr.; daughter-in-law, Valerie Robinson; granddaughter, Cindy Turner. He leaves to cherish his precious memory his devoted children, Virginia Norris, Leonard Ray and Regina Davis (Mark); daughter-in-law, Marian Robinson; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jessie R. Robinson; two godsons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. The family will hold a private graveside service. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. You may send the family your condolences at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
UPDATE: 100 new cases of coronavirus in Virginia and four more deaths reported
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery