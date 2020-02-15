ROBINSON, THELMA

ROBINSON, Mrs. Thelma Mealy, 99, of Richmond, Va., entered eternal rest Friday, February 7, 2020. Thelma is survived by her devoted son, Milton J. Robinson Jr. (Alice); nieces, Thelma G. O'Neal (Larry) and Phyllis Gilpin; nephew, Michael F. Gilpin (Janice); great-nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Scott's Funeral Home, Richmond, Va., on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. followed by the National Epicurean, Inc. and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremonies at 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, where a viewing will be held one hour prior to mass. Funeral arrangements by the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
