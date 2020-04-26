ROBINSON, William "Bill," 87, of Chesterfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley Payne Robinson; daughters, Terry (Tim) Thacker and Lori Freeland (Bill Englehart); grandsons, Joshua (Ashley) Hovermale, Patrick (Vania) Thacker, Derek (Kristina) Thacker, and Warrick Thacker; brothers, Durwood (Pearl) Robinson and Eddy (Pat) Robinson; great-grandsons, Jordan, Brantley and Oakley; brother-in-law, Floyd Payne; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. William Robinson Sr. and Emily Robinson. His interment will be private with his Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…