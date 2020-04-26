ROBINSON, WILLIAM "BILL"

ROBINSON, William "Bill," 87, of Chesterfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley Payne Robinson; daughters, Terry (Tim) Thacker and Lori Freeland (Bill Englehart); grandsons, Joshua (Ashley) Hovermale, Patrick (Vania) Thacker, Derek (Kristina) Thacker, and Warrick Thacker; brothers, Durwood (Pearl) Robinson and Eddy (Pat) Robinson; great-grandsons, Jordan, Brantley and Oakley; brother-in-law, Floyd Payne; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. William Robinson Sr. and Emily Robinson. His interment will be private with his Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.

