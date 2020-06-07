ROBISON, Jean Condyles, 79, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. Born November 30, 1940, in Richmond, she was the daughter of George and Catherine (Lauterbach) Condyles. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jim Robison. She is survived by her children, Tammy Gelber (Larry), Beth Brown and Philip Scearce (Marie); grandchildren, Stephanie Karow (Patrick), Ryan Chadwell (Meredith), Marguerite Chadwell, Sara and Erin Scearce and Matthew and Harrison Gelber; great-grandchildren, Saylor and Holden Chadwell and Peyton Wood. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed painting and crafts. She was employed for many years as a customer service rep for GE Lighting. Her outgoing personality was infectious, and she easily made new friends. Her love and admiration for her family was evident to everyone she encountered. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Services were private. Special thanks to the staff at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for their compassion and kindness these past two years. Mom I'm assured of your love Even though we are apart 'cause so much we've shared is written on my heart. I love you. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
