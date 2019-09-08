ROCHA, Jireh, age 26, of Richmond, departed this life August 28, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Julie Jenkins; father, Edward Christian Jr.; paternal grandmother, Marie Christian; one sister, Jaquea Rocha; seven aunts, four uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; stepfather, William Miller; and other relatives and friends; among them a godmother, Sabrina Johnson; three godsisters, Meyoka Johnson, Shalonda Johnson and Jamie Gayle; one godbrother, Jamondre Johnson; and a devoted friend, Brittany Jones. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Rev. Sharon Broaddus officiating. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.View online memorial