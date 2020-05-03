ROCHE, Francis Joseph "Frank", Jr., 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully listening to music, on April 24, 2020. Born on October 22, 1933, in Long Beach, California. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Francis Joseph Roche Sr. (father); Viola Tripp (mother); Charles Roche (brother); Betty Bardonie (former spouse); and Donna Roche (daughter-in -law). He is survived by his loving three children, Joe Roche (son), Sabrina Stouffs, Trudy Roche (daughters); Catherine Harrell (sister); Donald Roche (brother) and wife, Judy; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" ceremony in his honor will be held at a later date. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Frank's memory to the Hanover Adult Center, 7231 Stonewall Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery