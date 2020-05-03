ROCHE, Francis

ROCHE, Francis Joseph "Frank", Jr., 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully listening to music, on April 24, 2020. Born on October 22, 1933, in Long Beach, California. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Francis Joseph Roche Sr. (father); Viola Tripp (mother); Charles Roche (brother); Betty Bardonie (former spouse); and Donna Roche (daughter-in -law). He is survived by his loving three children, Joe Roche (son), Sabrina Stouffs, Trudy Roche (daughters); Catherine Harrell (sister); Donald Roche (brother) and wife, Judy; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" ceremony in his honor will be held at a later date. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Frank's memory to the Hanover Adult Center, 7231 Stonewall Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111

