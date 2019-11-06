ROCKWELL, MYRNA

ROCKWELL, Myrna H., 89, of Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 4, 1930, in West Virginia, to the late Roy and Gladys Hundley and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward L. Rockwell. Mrs. Rockwell was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Petersburg. She was a retired educator who served as a music teacher in Pulaski County, Virginia, and an English teacher and administrator for Prince George County, Virginia Public Schools. Mrs. Rockwell is survived by a son, David Rockwell (Robin); daughter, Gayle Helmling (Jeff); grandson, Luke E. Rockwell (Shannon); two beloved great-grandchildren, Caleb and Kenzie; sister, Marilyn Carte; brother-in-law, Wyatt Weeks; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, with the Reverend Sarah Nave officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity in honor of Myrna. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

View online memorial

